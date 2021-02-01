Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer has revealed that his side were hit by a “big, big momentum changer” over two refereeing decisions against Sheffield United.

The Red Devils‘ 13-game unbeaten Premier League run came to an end with defeat to the Blades last Wednesday.

Kean Bryan put the visitors in front, before United captain Harry Maguire equalised with a header.

Oliver Burke then popped up late on with a dramatic winner to hand Chris Wilder’s side a famous victory.

However, the match featured other flash points aside from the three goals that stood. Indeed, Anthony Martial had an effort disallowed by referee Peter Bankes for infringement on Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

What’s more, Bryan’s opener became shrouded in controversy after a push on David de Gea from Billy Sharp.

Speaking in his latest press conference, Solskjaer revealed that he has since had word from a delegate – an ex-player or ex-manager who files refereeing reports on matches – about the two incidents.

He told reporters (via Manutd.com): “I don’t really like to bring these up, but the momentum shifted for us with the Sheff Utd game, of course it did.

“But I’ve got the delegates’ report through from the ref and the two decisions were wrong. They’ve admitted that their goal should have been disallowed and ours should have stood.

“That is a big, big momentum changer for us. It’s more likely when you go 1-0 than when 1-0 down that you can go on and win that game.

“So that’s fine margins and that has been the way this season. You hit the post, it goes in or it goes out, that’s going to be the way all season. Sometimes you’re lucky with decisions, sometimes you’re not.

“We’ve just got to keep focusing on this game, do our job and I’m sure the results will come.”

Solskjaer offers Southampton preview

Solskjaer was speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have fresh injury concerns ahead of the match, with Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo and Oriol Romeu all unlikely to be fit in time.

The United boss said: “I expect them to have a similar team to what we played against, a strong XI.

“They’ve got many injuries over the course of the season with the football they play, high intensity, direct, loads of energy. They’ve had a patch with loads of injuries, when players come back, come back too early.

“I’ve been lucky in that respect, strong and fit and healthy squad. They’ve had to ask a few times I’ve had to leave players out with a few niggles. Hopefully they can get theirs fit soon because this season is relentless.”

United’s draw with Arsenal on Saturday left them three points behind leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Man Utd target’s agent offers major clue about big Prem move