Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has said that is only a matter of time before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets the sack at Manchester United.

The Norwegian manager has always said that he realises the pressure to deliver silverware at Old Trafford. But after almost three years in the job and a successful recent transfer window, that pressure has increased.

Raphael Varane has bolstered United’s defence, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho have joined the attack.

Varane has slotted into the back line well, but Ronaldo has had the biggest visible impact of the trio so far.

His two goals on debut helped shake off a stubborn Newcastle side. The 36-year-old then netted a last-minute winner against Villarreal in the Champions League.

That goal helped ease the pressure on Solskjaer following three defeats in four for United. But after the 1-1 draw with Everton last weekend, Hamann has delivered a scathing verdict on the manager’s tenure.

“The one and only reason why Manchester United are still in the title race and doing alright in the Champions League is Cristiano Ronaldo,” the pundit told Sky Sports.

“I don’t know where they would be without him or his goals. It is all patchwork. Old Trafford, that used to be the Theatre of Dreams, now it is more like the Theatre of Nightmares. Their performances are pathetic. At the moment, they just don’t play good football.”

Hamann added that he thinks £73million arrival Sancho is “way behind expectations”. The England international has yet to score for the Red Devils.

Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo have been brought in to help United finally get over the line to silverware under Solskjaer.

They may have reached five semi-finals, but they have lost four of those ties. Despite progressing to the Europa League final last term, they lost to Villarreal on penalties.

As such, Hamann has claimed that he cannot see much progression under Solskjaer.

Man Utd must ditch Solskjaer – Hamann

“Jadon Sancho is way behind expectations, which I don’t understand. With Varane they got a player with great experience and in Ronaldo they got one who knows the Premier League and I didn’t think it would take long to integrate him into the team,” he said.

“Now I believe the pressure on the manager will grow a lot. I believe it is a matter of when – not if – they sack him, because he has been there too long for you not to see any progression.

“They still play the same football which is not good to watch. That is not Manchester United. I think there will be a change of manager soon. Whether the new manager will be able to utilise their potential, we will have to see.

“But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not capable of that right now.”

United face a defining run of fixtures between now and the end of November. In the Premier League, they play the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal while facing three more of their Champions League Group F ties.

