Solskjaer ponders role change to unlock Man Utd man’s best talents

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that playing at right-back could help Brandon Williams progress at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old, who is a left-back by trade, has struggled for minutes this season. Indeed, he sits behind Luke Shaw and, since October, Alex Telles in the pecking order.

As such, he made only his third start of the campaign in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Norwich. But that came at right-back and the Englishman put in a solid stint on his return to the side.

He has the ability to play on either side and speaking to reporters after the game, Solskjaer admitted that he could entertain the prospect of utilising Williams on the right flank more often.

“I thought he had a very good game,” the manager said (via the Manchester Evening News).

“Of course, he’s not played for a while, he’s playing on the right-hand side. We want him to go and be an attacking full-back and it might be easier for him on the right side.

“But very pleased with Brandon, one of the positives.”

Recent reports have claimed that Williams is a January transfer target for Newcastle, Southampton and Everton. The Premier League trio are supposedly after a loan deal until the end of the season.

Midfielder Donny van de Beek is another player who impressed with his control of the ball. Despite earning significantly more appearances than Williams, the midfielder would nevertheless want a greater role in proceedings.

“I think Donny showed again his qualities, his pace,” Solskjaer said of the 23-year-old.

“He’s very clean, technically, makes good decisions, a little flick with the backheel to play Juan [Mata] through in the first-half.

“He’s got that quality to open up games and he’ll benefit from this as well.”

Solskjaer hails McTominay influence

Meanwhile, Scotland international Scott McTominay took the captain’s armband against the Hornets.

He made an explosive start, scoring inside five minutes to put the Red Devils in front.

Solskjaer revealed that he wanted to test McTominay by giving him the captaincy and was happy that the academy graduate passed with flying colours.

