Solskjaer hands Fernandes stern Man Utd reality check after recent tirade

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes must get used to the feeling of a tough run of results at Manchester United, after his recent rants in the media.

Fernandes has spoken out strongly in recent days against reports claiming he has lost faith in United boss Solskjaer.

The Portugal midfielder said the attempts to “destabilise” the club – which came after the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham – were “in no way true”.

Pressed on the matter at Friday’s press conference, Solskjaer praised the 26-year-old for speaking his truth.

However he also warned the midfielder that such criticism and reports are part and parcel of being a United player.

“We’ve been in touch with the ones that have been away and it’s one of those things,” Solskjaer said. “You have to get over it as soon as you can. We know any little chance from outside wants to create division.

“Bruno spoke really well the other day. We are united and have to stay together, we can’t listen to everyone outside, we’ve got to get on with it.

“Bruno has lost two league games and came in February, it’s been two in quick succession. He’s not used to losing league games but welcome to Manchester United, this is what happens.

“They’re going to try and create a division between us but it’s not going to happen. This is a group that wants to work together and stick together.”

Fernandes makes second Man Utd defence

Despite making the headlines with his first tirade on the reports, Fernandes has spoken more recently to a second outlet, offering a deeper explanation of his side’s situation.

He told Esporte Interativo (via Sport Witness): “Obviously for me it’s very ugly to see my name associated with this because it’s a lie. I talked to my coach and said I was going to defend him publicly, because he knows how much I appreciate him.

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

“And I’m very grateful, because he bet on me, he wanted me at Manchester, and at no time am I dissatisfied with his tactics. Because the way we play is the same as when I arrived. Why would I be dissatisfied at that moment and six months ago, for example, I wasn’t?

“If anyone wants to cause a conflict within Manchester it’s not me nor any teammate.

“They are outsiders, they want to create a bad atmosphere in the dressing room and they will not succeed, because the group is united and is focused on giving an important answer already in Newcastle.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Former striker pleads with Man Utd board over Solskjaer