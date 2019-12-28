Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a bullish response when asked about his team’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils won 2-0 at Burnley on Saturday night courtesy of goals from in form forwards Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The victory takes the Old Trafford club within one point of fourth placed Chelsea, who play their game in hand over United against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

After a slow start to the campaign, a run of just two losses in 12 games to end the calendar year of 2019 has seen United move back into contention for the Champions League places.

And speaking to BT Sport after the win at Turf Moor, Norwegian manager Solskjaer said of their chances of returning returning to Europe’s elite stage: “We want to get there and we’re not far away.

“We did [challenge] towards the end of last season as well, we were close to the top four, but then we dropped off.

“Now they’ve responded to the defeat against Watford, I put a challenge to them and they’ve put my words to shame, so I’m very happy with them”.

United missed out on Champions League football this term after finishing sixth in the Premier League in 2018/19, five points behind Tottenham who claimed the fourth and final spot in the competition for the current campaign.