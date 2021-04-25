Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt happy to see his side keep Leeds United’s second-half prowess at bay at Elland Road.

The two sides shared the spoils in Sunday’s largely lacklustre 0-0 draw in West Yorkshire. Set-pieces proved to be among the best chances for the visitors in a flat first half. In the second period, meanwhile, a short flurry of chances threatened to bring the game to life, but the spark wore off.

Nevertheless, the point kept the Red Devils’ unbeaten Premier League away run going; it now stands at 24 matches, the second-best run in the competition’s history.

Indeed, the 24th match proved to be one of the toughest on paper; Leeds have held all of the ‘Big Six’ to 0-0 and 1-1 draws so far this season.

However, Solskjaer is well aware of the second-half threat that Leeds have shown throughout the campaign.

As such, he felt happy to dispel that danger and come away with a point.

“There’s no guarantees in football that’s for sure,” the Norwegian told Sky Sports.

“I thought we played well, especially the second half. I thought we dominated. We just didn’t have the ball to fall correctly for us in the moments we had.

“When two teams meet you create problems, you solve problems, they give you things to think about and we made them adjust to us.

“We put a really big shift down. I have seen Leeds run over teams in the second half and I thought it was quite the opposite for us.”

Man Utd now face a huge run of fixtures in the next 11 days. They play Roma in the two legs of their Europa League semi-final, with Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford sandwiched in between.

The Red Devils had come into the draw with Leeds off the back of a winning run, but Solskjaer insists that his side have not lost momentum after that spell ending.

Solskjaer happy with Man Utd momentum

“You don’t lose momentum, we are disappointed not to win but the boys have a lot of respect for Leeds,” the manager added.

“This is not going to be something we look back on as derailing our season.”

Solskjaer also faced questions on the social media blackout from the Premier League and other leading bodies next weekend, in a bid to tackle racism.

He said: “There’s no doubt it is needed, action needs to be taken. It has to stop, full stop.

“We are playing our part and hopefully this will be the end of it.”

