Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has complained Edinson Cavani should have been given the ball more druing the 2-1 win at Fulham.

The 33-year-old scored his fifth goal of the season for the Red Devils, with Paul Pogba netting a stunning second-half winner for Solskjaer’s men.

The victory saw United return to the top of table, although rivals City could usurp them if they win their game in hand.

But after the game Solskjaer complained that the excellent Cavani should have been given the ball more.

“He’s such a clever and experienced striker, he makes so many good runs,” the Norwegian said.

“He should have been given the ball more.”

Solskjaer was, however, happy with the overall performance of his side in west London.

He added: “I think we started slow but after their goal I felt we played well. We needed to wake up and after that we played really well.

“We don’t do offsides really, we should follow the run. The team had not woken up but good reaction.

“Fantastic goal by Paul and we had some other chances to finish the game. But of course when it is just one goal and the players they put on it is going to be like heart in your mouth.”

Hargreaves dismisses Pogba criticism

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has explained why one of Paul Pogba’s only criticisms is “ridiculous”.

After struggling with illness and injury in recent months, the Frenchman has shown sparkling form of late.

Many would consider a consistent run in the team for Pogba an achievement in itself. Indeed, he found match action tough to come last season while dealing with two foot problems.

This term, however, he has featured in 15 of United’s 18 Premier League games. What’s more, he has scored two goals in three matches – two strikes which have earned the Red Devils six points.

The latest of those came on Wednesday against Fulham and BT Sport pundit Hargreaves lauded the midfielder’s upturn in form.

“I actually love him,” Hargreaves said (via the Manchester Evening News). “I remember training with him at United and thinking ‘this kid has got everything’.

“One of the only criticisms you can have of Pogba, and it sounds ridiculous, but he’s good at everything. But he’s not the master of one thing.” Read more…