Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update on skipper Harry Maguire’s chances of facing Villarreal in Wednesday night’s Europa League final.

The centre-back, who has been named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for the Euros, has not played since suffering an ankle injury on May 9 against Aston Villa. However, he has travelled with the United squad for the showpiece event in Gdansk, Poland.

Solskjaer, speaking at his press conference ahead of the final, told reporters that a late decision will be made on Maguire.

He said: “Harry’s here, he’s travelled with us. There’s another session to go and we’ll see how he is.

“We’re hoping he’ll be available but the main focus is for the players who are out there fit to enjoy the session today and be ready for tomorrow”

As for his team selection for the big game, Solskjaer was playing his cards close to his chest.

He added: “It’s always difficult to leave players out. Bu throughout the whole season, a final is a reward for what you’ve done the whole season, then if there’s a doubt between a couple then it’s the form in the latter stages.

“We’ll enjoy the last session and the players will get the team tomorrow.”

United on brink of new era

Solskjaer stands on the brink of landing his trophy as United boss and admits the club could be on the brink of starting something big again.

The Red Devils boss added: “We have five wins in Europa and we’ve lost twice to Barcelona. These are big nights for us, it might be the stepping stone for something better to come.

“It’s a bright future, this team is a young team, it’s a team we’ve rebuilt over the last few years. Hopefully, this is the start of something more.”

Solskjaer also revealed that he will be channelling the famous 1999 Champions League final win.

He said: “What did I learn? Trust your team, trust your gut instinct. I’ll tell the subs that aren’t starting that they might have to play a big part from us. It’s happened before.

“Be disappointed, be angry with me, but be ready when you come. Whoever starts, make sure you enjoy it because you don’t play too many finals in your life.”

