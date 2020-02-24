Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Manchester United have got themselves an absolute bargain in the shape of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker bagged his first goal for the club in Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Watford, scoring from the penalty spot in what was another impressive display from the January signing.

Fernandes arrived for an initial £44.6m fee which could rise to £67.8m if a variety of targets are reached, and Solskjaer believes United reached an excellent deal for the former Sporting Lisbon man.

He told the BBC after the game: “Bruno Fernandes is quicker than he looks. Very excited by having him in. He has come in, given everyone a boost and wants to conduct a game. There are big games coming up now.

“In today’s market, we got a good deal. Some players take time to warm up but he felt that confidence straight away.”

He added: “He wants the ball all the time, he wants to conduct the play. I am very pleased for him. He has done something to the crowd. He shows the attributes of a Manchester United player. He is a great addition to the squad.”

Fernandes,meanwhile, aimed a tongue-in-cheek joke at Anthony Martial, after the striker failed to reward his teammate with a second assist against Watford on Sunday.

Having opened his United account from the penalty spot in the first half, Fernandes narrowly missed out on an assist for Martial in the second half.

The Frenchman’s first effort after receiving a pass from the midfielder was saved by Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster, but the attacker made no mistake immediately after with his chipped finish.

Fernandes did set up Mason Greenwood’s goal late on, however, after a one-two with the 18-year-old as United stepped up their chase for a top four spot come the end of the season.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Fernandes insisted that, joking aside, his top priority was to help his side win games.