Solskjaer claims Man Utd star is in a class of his own

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba is in a class of his own when it comes to attacking midfielders.

Club record signing Pogba is one of a number of United stars who has been revitalised under temporary boss Solskjaer.

Having had constant run-ins with former Old Trafford chief Jose Mourinho, Pogba has been a dynamic presence under the Norwegian and will be looking to take his fine form into Sunday’s visit of Liverpool.

When it was mentioned that Pogba was an unused substitute in the first match against Liverpool this season – a game United lost 3-1 – a smiling Solskjaer said: “He will play now!

“He is a top top player that I have always liked, since I saw him play as a kid.

“He is a World Cup winner, he is a leader in the dressing room, on the pitch as well. He wants the ball all the time.

“My idea was to get him playing to the best of his abilities. I thought, ‘he is an attacking midfielder’.

“You saw PSG man-marked him (in the Champions League), other teams probably will.

“I don’t know if Liverpool will. If they do, it may leave space for others – we need to be ready for that.”

Asked how Pogba compares to other players of his type, Solskjaer added: “There are different types of midfielders but, in his mould, I don’t think there is anyone near – with his physical presence, he can score goals, his close technique.

“He can also spray passes when he is sitting in midfield – I don’t think that is his best position, but he can do that as well.”

When it was also suggested to Solskjaer that Pogba and England star Marcus Rashford are two players United should build their team around, the United chief added: “They are young enough to stay here for many years, you hope.

“But you have (Nemanja) Matic and (Ander) Herrera that makes Paul’s job the one it is – you have to complement each other.

“You cannot just put out 11 Ronaldos or Messis on the pitch and think you are going to win a game.

“It is all about complementing each other’s attributes and I think we have found a good balance in midfield here so far.”