Nemanja Matic has been given the green light to leave Manchester United in 2020 – but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told the Serbian there is one condition that must be met before he is allowed to move on.

Reports on Tuesday claimed that Matic is considering his options after making just five first-team appearances for the Red Devils so far this season.

The Serbian has fallen behind Scott McTominay and Fred in the central midfield pecking order and reports suggest he has asked to be granted a move elsewhere if an offer comes in for him in the new year and amid suggestions he will be targeted by Antonio Conte and Inter Milan.

As such, the Daily Telegraph claims there is a “growing possibility” that Matic will be allowed to move on in January, with Solskjaer “very much open” to letting him leave, but only if should he sign a replacement.

That’s because, according to the paper, with Marouane Fellaini having departed for China in January 2019, Ander Herrera leaving as a free agent for Paris Saint-Germain, and doubts over the future of Paul Pogba, Solskjaer is worried about being left short of options in his midfield.

As such, the Telegraph suggests that Solskjaer could make a fresh attempt to sign Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United in January, having been rebuffed in a summer bid to land the 22-year-old.

Solskjaer is keen to build a younger, more dynamic side at Old Trafford and Matic has consistently found himself kicking his heels on the sidelines as a result of the Norwegian’s ethos.

Nonetheless, the £35million signing in 2017 under Solskjaer’s predecessor, Jose Mourinho, remains very much a man in demand and it could be that a move to the slightly more pedestrian Serie A could suit his game, with AC Milan also thought to be weighing up a possible swoop for the 31-year-old.

United, meanwhile, have been linked with a move for an exciting Dutch attacker, who has dropped a summer transfer carrot to the Red Devils.