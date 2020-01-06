Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to sell Paul Pogba as long as Manchester United receive an acceptable offer and amid reports Real Madrid have given them their pick of four players as a transfer sweetener.

Pogba was absent again over the weekend as a much-changed Red Devils side earned a 0-0 FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves; Solskjaer explaining prior to the game that the midfielder has suffered a new complication in his bid to recover from a long-standing ankle injury.

The World Cup winner’s latest injury setback has seemingly added fuel to the fire that he could leave the club in the near future, with a report last week stating that Solskjaer would ideally cut Pogba loose if he had a better squad of players to pick from.

As things stand, United’s options in the middle of the park are incredibly thin, with Scott McTominay also sidelined at present – leaving Solskjaer to pick from Fred, Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira and youngster James Garner.

Fred and Matic both struggled during the defeat at The Emirates, while Pereira was also ineffective after coming off the bench.

It is claimed that United may even have to accept a lower price than they initially wanted to in order to get Pogba off the books.

They were quoting £160million for the World Cup winner only last summer, a figure that was enough to deter both Real Madrid and Pogba’s former club Juventus.

However, it was suggested United may have to now cash in on Pogba while they can and use the money to land a replacement and would, in fact, accept a much lower fee and one nearer to the £100million mark.

And while the player’s agent Mino Raiola has seemingly gone to war with United and his recent comments about steering prospective clients away from the club, the Italian-Dutchman has also stated that Pogba still “respects” the club and won’t be going anywhere before the summer.

“Paul has always respected Manchester United just as Manchester United has also always respected Paul,” Raiola told Sky Sports News.

“And the only one that talks for Manchester United and for Paul is Ole, because he comments in the paper and in the press.

“I go by what he [Solskjaer] says. He [Pogba] will not move, and that’s OK. We are good with them.

“Paul is a little bit struggling with his injury that we tried to resolve and I think that’s our main interest now.

“So if Ole has ideas about my player and he wants to talk to me about it, he knows my number. And until that moment I talk with Ed Woodward, because that’s the person that I talk to at the club. I never spoke with Ole.

“So I don’t know. I only know that Paul respects him, loves him for what he has done in the past with him.

“And that’s it, that’s the only thing I know about Ole.”

Publicly, Solskjaer has always stated that Pogba is not for sale in January and will still be a United player come the end of the January window. However, amid reports that Real Madrid are pondering a swap proposal, The Sun has now claimed that privately Solskjaer is ‘happy for him to leave’ if the club ‘receive a sizable offer’ for Pogba.

The report adds that Real Madrid ‘could offer Manchester United at least one mega-star in a deal’ for the France international.

Gareth Bale, Isco, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have all been linked with United in the past and The Sun says that at least one could be included in a deal for Pogba with all four ‘up-for-grabs’.

The report states that the ‘last contact’ between Real Madrid and Manchester United was ‘just last week’ and a deal would ‘also involve cash’.