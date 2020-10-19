Solskjaer confident of ‘big’ Van de Beek role, after spotting impressive stat

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels Donny van de Beek can have a fantastic impact at the club, after another solid performance as a substitute.

Midfielder Van de Beek again started from the bench in United’s 4-1 defeat of Newcastle on Saturday.

Indeed he is yet to start a Premier League match for his new club and has only played 60 top-flight minutes so far.

However speaking after the win, Solskjaer highlighted the Dutchman‘s strength in possession as a surefire sign that he is building up to a bigger role at Old Trafford.

“Donny will get his game time,” the manager told MUTV. “He’s in the group and training and is always neat and tidy. Today, I don’t think he lost it once.

“He had an impact. But it’s about finding the balance in the team. We won 4-1 today and you’re asking why I didn’t start one of the players.

“He can have a very big impact on the team and has done well again.”

Van de Beek’s only starts so far for the Red Devils have come in the Carabao Cup. He played 78 minutes against Luton in round three before featuring for the full 90 minutes against Brighton.

However, his international form has seen him push for a Premier League starting berth. Indeed he scored for the Netherlands against Italy during the recent break.

Solskjaer proud of Mata display

Another United star who remains on the fringes of Solskjaer’s plans is Juan Mata. Like Van de Beek, the Spaniard’s greatest impacts so far have come in the Carabao Cup.

In fact, Mata’s 90-minute stint against Newcastle was his first Premier League appearance this term.

But Solskjaer claimed that Mata is on the right track, after he fully took a rare opportunity to get into the team.

“Of course, I get questions about our players when they play and why they don’t play,” the manager said. “We have many good players and it’s about taking your chances when you do get them. Juan has definitely done so.

“Juan is playing fantastic. He is so professional and everyone in the team knows his qualities. He has been so patient, waiting for the chance.”

