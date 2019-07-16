Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has strongly suggested a new contract to keep David De Gea at Manchester United is close to being finalised.

After demands around the deal saw negotiations stall last season, it is now understood that the Old Trafford giants upped their offer to the 28-year-old in an attempt to finally secure his future.

There is now a growing belief within the club that De Gea will sign a new and improved deal that could well make him the best paid goalkeeper in the world, worth a reported £375,000 a week.

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid – a club he was so close to joining in 2015 – have been linked to the Spain international, but Solskjaer is confident he will remain at United.

“Yeah, he will play tomorrow (against Leeds),” the United manager said. “And hopefully we can agree (a deal) with David, as I’ve said a few times.

“I think that’ll be up to David and the club to announce if that happens. If and when.”

#MUFC boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered a positive update on David De Gea's contract negotiations at Tuesday's pre-match press conference pic.twitter.com/teBEedzlcq — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) July 16, 2019

De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and he has won the club’s Player of the Year award on a record four occasions.

It promises to be a huge week for United with a match against old rivals Leeds on the horizon and reports claiming a deal for Harry Maguire is inching closer amid suggestions the Leicester man has been booked in for a medical at their training complex.

