Solskjaer confirms Sanchez exit talks as Neville makes impostor joke

Alexis Sanchez could leave Manchester United this summer manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed for the first time following his side’s 1-1 draw at Wolves.

The Chilean forward has struggled to live up to expectations since moving from Arsenal 18 months ago, and has been heavily linked with a return to Italy, where he used to play for Udinese.

On Sunday it was reported Sanchez had agreed personal terms with Inter Milan as his transfer to the San Siro edges closer – that coming after a press conference hint from Solskjaer on Friday over a possible U-turn when he revealed that Sanchez “might end up playing a lot more games than you expect”.

However, the one thing Solskjaer did concede on Friday was that Sanchez had not been anywhere near his best since joining from Arsenal in January 2018.

Solskjaer spoke about his belief that Sanchez, 30, would come good at United – but just days later the manager opened the door to an exit by the Premier League’s highest-paid player.

Asked about Sanchez’s future after Monday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves, Solskjaer said: “Well, there’s still a couple of weeks left of the transfer window and there is a chance… some clubs have shown interest in Alexis, so we’ll see what happens. Can’t update you more than that.”

News of Sanchez’s possible exit was also welcomed by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville in the Monday Night Football studios, who admitted he was “pleased” by the development.

“I think there must be two Alexis Sanchez’s,”he joked. “One was the one you saw proving himself a matchwinner during six, seven, eight years at Barcelona and Arsenal. Then there was the one who turned up at United. There must be two of them!”

Sanchez’s move to Italy will end a sorry 19-month spell at Old Trafford in which his reported £500,000 a week wages made him the highest-paid Premier League player in history.

And as his exit looms, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan could not resist the chance to take aim at Sanchez, claiming he’s “not lifted a leg” to earn his money during his stay with the Red Devils.

“The fact of the matter is, Alexis Sanchez has stunk the place out,” Jordan told talkSPORT .

“He has stunk the place out, and I don’t think his attitude has been spot on either.

“You don’t go from a big-time player and game-changer at Arsenal to being a player who is suddenly being weighed down by the expectation of you.”

