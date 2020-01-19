Solskjaer confirms bad news for Man Utd as Rashford faces ‘weeks’ out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued a worrying update about the fitness of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer had already confirmed that Rashford was an injury doubt for their clash with Liverpool, after aggravating an injury against Wolves in the FA Cup replay earlier this week.

United were worried that Rashford would not pull through in time for the showdown at Anfield, but with that confirmed, Solskjaer is concerned that the extent of the injury may be far worse.

“He got knocks and jolted against Wolves and aggravated his back,” Solskjaer explained ahead of the game.

“We will give him time before we put him back on the pitch. I wouldn’t expect to be having him in the next few weeks.”

Solskjaer had already admitted to regretting the decision to bring Rashford on against Wolves when he was not at 100 per cent – claiming it was a risk they had to take, but backfired.