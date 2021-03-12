Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the club have opened talks about a new contract for defender Eric Bailly.

Reports last weekend claimed that, with 16 months left on his current terms, United want an extension.

The Ivory Coast international, who signed for United under Jose Mourinho, has struggled to show his best form.

Injuries have played the biggest part in Bailly’s lack of game time. As such, he has only just reached 100 appearances since his 2016 move, but Solskjaer wants him to extend.

The United boss also opened up on the reasons behind Bailly’s lack of action.

“Yeah, we have started talking to Eric and Eric’s representatives,” Solskjaer told reporters at his latest press conference (via Goal).

“Eric is keeping fitter for longer and you can see his performances as well. I have been very happy with him.

“His playing style has made him miss too many games because 100 games, that’s not enough for the period that he has been here.

“He is getting more and more robust. He is one we are talking to.”

Bailly had knee surgery in July last year which ruled him out for a great deal of last season.

Aside from that, he has suffered ankle problems and niggling muscle issues.

However, at the age of 26, he retains potential to become a key figure at Old Trafford if he can prove his fitness and find consistent football to go with a new contract.

Indeed, he could yet stake a serious claim to be Harry Maguire’s long-term partner. However, as Goal points out, United are still looking for a left-footed centre-back to go alongside their captain.

Solskjaer reportedly has fresh Cavani issue

While Bailly has begun talks over a new deal at Old Trafford, further uncertainty has emerged over Edinson Cavani’s future.

The 34-year-old striker signed on last October for 12 months, with the option to extend by a further season.

Cavani’s father has already cast doubt over his son’s tenure in Manchester, but another layer of uncertainty has reportedly been added.

