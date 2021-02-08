Solskjaer warns of ‘risks’ after confirming significant Pogba injury blow

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba will miss “a few weeks” with a thigh injury.

United confirmed the diagnosis after a scan following the midfielder’s early withdrawal against Everton on Saturday.

Speaking to MUTV, Solskjaer warned of the “risks” associated with imposing a strict timeline on Pogba’s recovery.

“It’s an injury that will take a few weeks to heal,” the manager said.

“He’s just started his recovery, working with the medical staff and we’ll get him back as soon and as safely as we can.

“Of course, Paul has been very important for us and we’re not going to take any risks. [So it is] A few weeks definitely.”

The injury is a blow to United and Pogba, who picked up his club’s Player of the Month award for January.

After struggling with illness and injury in recent months, the 27-year-old had found arguably his best form in a Red Devils shirt.

Indeed, he played the full 90 minutes in 10 of the last 14 Premier League matches, consistency rarely seen in recent seasons.

Paul Pogba: Manchester United can win the title if we focus Paul Pogba talks to Pat Davison about Man Utd's top of the table clash with Liverpool. Pogba says United are title challengers, and that the Liverpool clash is a big test for them. Pogba also discusses his frustration at being on the bench, and the dark days he's experienced over the past 12 months.

What’s more, goals against Fulham and Burnley last month secured six points for Solskjaer’s side.

The Norwegian coach added: “You never want to be injured and, especially, now Paul was really finding his form and enjoying his football.

“For us, we just have to take as many points and wins as possible, when you lose players.

“We’ve been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can’t moan too much.”

Pogba injury significant for Man Utd

Pogba’s injury comes at a significant time in the season for United.

They play West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday, before facing Real Sociedad in both legs of their Europa League last 32 tie before the month is out.

In the Premier League, United face Chelsea on February 28 and Manchester City on March 6. However, it remains unclear whether the World Cup winner will have returned to fitness by then.

READ MORE: ‘Deal to be done next week’ as Real Madrid star picks Man Utd transfer