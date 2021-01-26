Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has assured two wantaway Manchester United stars they will remain part of his plans if moves away from the club don’t emerge this month.

Jesse Lingard was overlooked from the squad on Sunday and has been widely linked with a loan move away. A switch to West Ham is reportedly in the offing after Sheffield United ended their chase.

There has also been interest from abroad in the England international, who needs a move to reignite his career. On Monday, FC Porto were linked with a €10m approach.

Speculation also continues over a temporary exit for Brandon Williams. He has been mentioned as a target for the Hammers and Southampton. It was also recently claimed that Newcastle had agreed terms over a loan deal.

However, Solskjaer insists a deal for neither has been struck and he’ll continue to keep them in mind were they to stay put.

“They’re still part of the club, part of the squad, training well,” Solskjaer said.

“No deal has been struck for any of the players yet going out – still a little period, of course.

“There’s been many clubs interested in our players, so let’s see what happens.

“For me, it’s also important to take our wishes and our plans into consideration but also the players of course. They are Man United people and players through and through.”

Pellistri talks over loan exit

It is understood discussions have been held with a couple of clubs abroad about a loan move for 19-year-old Facundo Pellistri. Having signed in the summer window from Penarol, he is yet to make his first-team debut.

On Tuesday it was claimed that Serie B Monza were leading that hunt.

“There has been talks and there’s been quite a few clubs interested in Facundo to go out on loan and that’s maybe something we will let him do now,” said Solskjaer, who completed a deal for Atalanta teenager Amad Diallo this month.

“He’s had a few games in the reserves. We want him to have regular football, of course, at a high level of course.

“With Amad, I think it’s a different scenario. He’s just come in, he’s going through a good training regime and training programme and he’s doing well.

“It won’t be too long, I feel, before I can bring him into the squad.”

