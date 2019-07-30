Solskjaer confirms the worst as Man Utd star is sidelined for 5 months

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s return to his hometown club was marred by the confirmation that Manchester United defender Eric Bailly faces up to five months out following knee surgery.

Solskjaer revealed the extent of Bailly’s injury after Juan Mata’s late penalty gave United a 1-0 win over Kristiansund, the team from the town where he was born – and for whom the Norwegian’s son Noah made his debut as a late substitute.

Bailly suffered the injury during United’s 2-1 win over Tottenham in their pre-season meeting in Shanghai last week.

After the game the Norwegian said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror: “Eric has had an operation and will be out for four to five months.

“Hopefully we’ll have him back around Christmas time.

“It was positive news from the surgeon. He had the operation this morning (Tuesday) and (the surgeon) was positive that it was all repaired and he’ll be fine. That’s good news.”

