Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he is still in the market for “one or two more signings” – but says he won’t keep any player at Manchester United who he doesn’t want to keep.

While Solskjaer is expecting big things from a rejuvenated Alexis Sanchez this season, so far only Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been United’s only acquisitions so far.

However, with Leicester confirming two bids have been rejected so far this summer for Harry Maguire and amid claims an official bid for Bruno Fernandes has been launched, Solskjaer has confirmed United’s intentions to add more new faces to his squad.

“There won’t be any players here I don’t want,” when asked about the club’s transfer strategy.

“We’re still looking at one or two options, yeah,” he added.” But it depends on outgoings as well.

“It might be more because if suddenly two or three will go, then you will have to replace players.”

As for those that would be keen to leave United this summer, Solskjaer, a United fan favourite and treble hero, cannot understand that mindset.

“No, I was there,” he said. “You know, the ones that might want to leave now haven’t been here when it’s been successful.

“It’s the best feeling you can ever have as a footballer, to be at this club when we’re successful, and hopefully they want to be part of that – and I want to be part of that.”

Solskjaer on Daniel James role

Solskjaer has also confirmed new signing James – a £15m recruit from Swansea – can expect to play a big role for the club this season.

“Yeah, Dan can play all across the frontline,” United boss Solskjaer said. “Obviously more right and left wing, but through the middle as well.

“Then again, it’s about finding a relationship that works, sometimes you want the full back to join the attack and maybe you don’t want a winger hugging the touchline.

“We’ll just have to find the balance between width and players in between, so I’m sure you’ll see him both right and left throughout the season.”

“Can’t tell you what I’m thinking.”

