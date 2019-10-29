Solskjaer confirms two youngsters likely to get game time against Chelsea

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has said that youngsters Brandon Williams and James Garner will “probably” play a part in Wednesday’s EFL Cup clash with Chelsea.

United go into the game at Stamford Bridge looking to win their third successive game on the road, having not won away since March before the victory over Partizan Belgrade last week.

Williams and Garner’s opportunities in the Red Devils’ first team have come in the Europa League, with the former playing two of the three group stage games and Garner featuring once in the competition.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference ahead of the game on Wednesday, however, Solskjaer said the pair could play a part in the EFL Cup.

“I would think so,” the manager said. “Jimmy played 10-15 minutes [against Norwich] and was excellent. “He calmed us down and made some good decisions when we wanted to see the game out.

“We have not made a decision on who is going to play, but you will probably see the two of them.”

United booked their place in Wednesday’s last 16 clash after edging past Rochdale on penalties last month.

