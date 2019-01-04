Solskjaer contemplates life as permanent Manchester United boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has contemplated getting the Manchester United job on a permanent basis, but has not yet held talks with the club’s hierarchy about his future.

The Norwegian has made the perfect start to his interim tenure at Old Trafford, becoming the first United manager since Sir Matt Busby to win his first four league games, leading to increased speculation that he may be given the job full-time.

Solskjaer said: “No, no, no it’s early doors. Of course when I came in they were open and honest about they’re going to have a process looking for the next manager. But the more you’re here, the more you enjoy it.

“I’ve said one game at a time and the day they announce the next manager, if it’s me or someone else, good luck.

“I don’t get distracted very easily, I’m very focused I know what my job is.

“My job is Reading, Dubai then Tottenham, it’s not up to me am I up to this – it’s up to someone else.

“I just focus on what my job was as a player and now…”

After matching Sir Matt Busby’s record of winning his first four games as manager Solskjaer this week admitted for the first time he will not want to leave Manchester United at the end of his caretaker stint

Unlike Busby, the Norwegian has been placed in interim charge at Old Trafford following Jose Mourinho’s exit and it seems executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already set his mind on who he wants to take charge long term.

However, Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at Newcastle extended Solskjaer’s perfect start and made him, in some supporters’ eyes, the leading candidate to take the job permanently.

Asked if he would not want to leave in May, he said with a smile: “Of course I won’t, I don’t want to.

“It’s such a great bunch of players, a fantastic atmosphere, but it’s the next game, it’s the next game, it’s the next game and I’m doing my job as long as I’m here.”

Solskjaer’s fifth game is an FA Cup third-round clash with Championship strugglers Reading, where he will use the opportunity to rotate his squad.

Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku will start but in-form Paul Pogba, who may well have been rested anyway, is unlikely to be available because he is still feeling the effects of Jonjo Shelvey’s controversial challenge in the victory over Newcastle on Wednesday.

Solskjaer won the cup as a player and is targeting silverware as a manager, saying: “We’re about winning trophies of course.

“The FA Cup final is such a fantastic final. I played in the 1999 one at Wembley and, after having watched so many finals as a kid, to be able to make that long walk up from the dressing room to the pitch was fantastic. That’s what we hope for.”