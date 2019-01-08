Solskjaer convinces Man Utd star to sign up for long-term stay

Ander Herrera will end speculation about his Manchester United career by reportedly signing a new deal at the club.

The midfielder will reportedly commit his future to the Red Devils after being convinced to do so by caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Spaniard’s contract is due to expire in the summer, but Solskjaer is keen for him to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The report in The Sun claims that the affection shown by the 29-year-old towards the club has convinced Solskjaer that he deserves to stay.

Salary was proving to be a major stumbling block in previous negotiations, with the midfielder currently earning around £120,000-a-week on his current contract, which only has six months left to run.

United activated a one-year extension to Herrera’s contract last year and are hoping that he will ignore the temptation of a move back to Spain, where his family still live, and once again commit to an extended stay in Manchester.

United’s players, meanwhile, are reportedly said to want Solskjaer as their manager on a full-time basis. Read the full story here…

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!