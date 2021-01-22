Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has likened four of his senior stars to a quartet, including himself, that used to play under Sir Alex Ferguson.

United have yet to bring back anything like the glory days enjoyed during Ferguson’s illustrious tenure.

However, they remain firmly in the title hunt at the halfway point of this season. Indeed, they sit at the summit, two points above Manchester City who have a game in hand.

But in Friday’s press conference, Solskjaer offered another comparison between his side and the one which won the Treble in 1999.

Solskjaer featured alongside Teddy Sheringham, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke up front back then. Skip forward to 2021 and Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani are also deadly in attack.

“I used to play in a decent team and the gaffer had four centre-forwards at least to choose from and with the four front men we’ve got, we have players to choose from who can get us goals in any game, against any opposition,” the manager said (via the Daily Mirror).

“I’m very pleased with the ones I’ve got and we’re working hard to get the relationships with all of them so we can use them in different ways and sometimes maybe all four of them will play.”

Rashford, Martial and Cavani have proved Solskjaer’s favoured trio this season.

While Greenwood enjoyed an explosive breakthrough season in 2019/20, he continues to develop.

Cavani, meanwhile, has added a veteran striker’s perspective to United’s front line. He moved to United in October after becoming Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Solskjaer keen to rotate

Solskjaer was speaking ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Liverpool.

After drawing 0-0 with the Reds at Anfield last weekend, it is Jurgen Klopp’s turn to travel to Manchester.

But amid the change in competition, United’s boss says that he will rotate his team.

