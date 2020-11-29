Solskjaer provides De Gea update after making light of Cavani false start

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joked his matchwinner versus Southampton “has to be ready!” after his afternoon began in far from ideal circumstances.

The Red Devils fought back from two goals down to pull off a dramatic comeback and seal a 3-2 victory over Southampton.

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani combined to notch the first two goals. The Uruguayan centre-forward then snatched an injury-time winner after a delicate flicked header left Saints in despair and Man Utd in raptures.

The news was not all good, however, after David De Gea was substituted at half-time following a knock sustained while attempting to save James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Solskjaer said: “Let’s have a little check on him (David de Gea). Hopefully he can be okay for Wednesday but I’m not sure. Dean (Henderson) played well though.

“He’s a keeper who has been used to being vocal. He wants to organise the team. He had a couple of tidy saves to make. He was safe with his hands. After the first half, we played well again.

“It’s one of those that when you win, they don’t really matter. At the end I was so proud at 2-2 because we did so well.”

FULL MATCH REPORT: Fernandes and super sub fire as Man Utd produce emphatic fightback

Cavani’s afternoon began with a false start. Rather comically, The Uruguayan paused to make an alteration to his footwear on the sideline as the second half began without him.

Solskjaer made light of the situation, saying: “He probably wasn’t able to warm up on the pitch and then he realised he needed bigger studs. He has to be ready!

“This team is getting better and better and improving which is what I want to see. We are fit.”

Commnenting further on Cavani’s impact to the BBC, Solskjaer said: “Great impact of course. He is a number nine who wants to be in between the posts, he is always on the move, he wants to get in front of you and I am very pleased with him.

“On the training pitch, in the dressing room and during meal times, how meticulous he is… He knows what he wants to eat, how much he wants to recover – everything! It was top movement and his timing is fantastic.

“His hunger to get on the end of things is the key for a centre-forward. Sometimes it hurts and sometimes it doesn’t but to score you have to be in there.”

Cavani the best I’ve faced – Maguire

Harry Maguire also spoke to the press, and revealed to the BBC that Cavani is the best forward he has ever faced in training.

“We have created numerous amounts of chances,” said the centre-half.

“We felt we were hard done by with the scoreline at half time. We gave them two bad goals really. We knew we had to keep going. The next goal was crucial. We had that belief and confidence. Thankfully Edinson put it in the back of the net.

“It’s strange because 2-0 down at half time we felt like we were still in the game. We knew we were causing problems.

“In the first half we had really good chances. We knew we had to improve, play with more intensity and take our chances. When it got to 2-2 it felt like only one team would win the game.

“His movement is excellent in the box. He’s the best I’ve played against during training. He is on the move constantly. We know what he has got and can bring to this club. It’s important he kicks on now because he’s a top, top player.”