Solskjaer dealt another injury blow as Man Utd star picks up foot problem

Romelu Lukaku is set to miss Manchester United‘s FA Cup trip to Wolves this weekend with a foot injury, a report claims.

According to The Sun, the Belgium international has undergone a scan on the issue and will be monitored by United’s medical staff ahead of a return to action.

The injury was sustained during the Red Devils’ stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes as they won 3-1 to secure progression to the final eight of the Champions League.

He required treatment to his right ankle after a challenge from Marquinhos, but did feature against Arsenal last Sunday – however it was then that he aggravated the problem.

It adds to the injury list for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all out too, but Anthony Martial is set to return for the cup clash at Wolves.

It is expected that Lukaku will be back in time for the first leg of United Champions League quarter-final in early April.

