Solskjaer makes season declaration after praising ‘inspirational’ star

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the display of his “inspirational” captain Harry Maguire, and made a strong declaration over the direction of their current campaign.

The Red Devils ran out 4-1 winners over Newcastle, but had to fight to the end before the victory could be put beyond all doubt.

The three points comes on a day where Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea and Arsenal all dropped points, and Solskjaer was acutely aware of how important returning to winning ways was.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: “Great result and great character to come back, led by a very inspirational captain.

“The boys came together really well. The are looking forward to every game. Today I rested a few and they have come on and done the business for us.”

Paul Pogba was conspicuously absent from the starting line-up despite the team already being without additional attacking talents Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Regarding the decision to have Pogba start from the bench, Solskjaer said: “Paul had hip and back problems when he was away with France, so it wasn’t right to start him.

“We have got big games coming up. Everyone has to perform when they come on. I am delighted for him.”

Club captain Harry Maguire put in a manful display, topped off with a vital goal that hauled Man Utd back onto levels terms.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Fernandes overcomes rare disappointment to fire Man Utd to victory

“Harry scored and leads by example,” added the Norwegian. “He showed good character, I am happy for him. He had a couple of difficult weeks since he last played for us.”

Insisting that Man Utd are now up to speed after their delayed start to the campaign, Solskjaer declared that their season can finally begin to gather momentum from this point onwards.

“The season started for us today,” he concluded. “We have come up to the speed of the game and that showed today.”

‘Crisis’ was overblown – Maguire

Centre-half Harry Maguire put the disappointment of his England red card behind him by notching the crucial equaliser in the first half.

Putting to bed any notions of a crisis at the club, Maguire told Sky Sports: “I wouldn’t say we have answered them [the critics]. It’s funny, three games into the season and it seems like a big crisis. Won two lost two. There is a long way to go, we have to improve.

“When you play for this club and get beat at home, we ask questions. We work hard in training, it is a great group and we knew we had to bounce back. I felt it would have been really harsh if we came away with just a point. A full deserved win.

“It was important. Every game in the Premier League we want to be on top. Some games we will not be at our best but we have to do the basics well and in the games we lost we didn’t do the basics well.

“We knew we needed to get three points and we managed to do so. We’ve got a tough run coming up.

“We are still a young team but we won’t use that as an excuse. It was disappointing to start like we had but big performance tonight when we needed it.”