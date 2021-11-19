Solskjaer defiant in Man Utd sack admission; states issues have been addressed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he had been in contact with the Manchester United higher-ups as rumours of his potential sack continue to swirl.

Solskjaer has faced mounting pressure this season after overseeing an underwhelming start to the campaign. The manner of defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City were particular low points. As such, the likes of Brendan Rodgers and Zinedine Zidane have been heavily linked with taking the reins at Old Trafford.

But in his Friday press conference ahead of their Saturday clash with Watford, Solskjaer was asked about his future at Man Utd.

When it was noted he has survived the international break, the Norwegian did not sound surprised. He did admit to talks with the Man Utd hierarchy, though stressed that was not our of the ordinary.

“Of course,” said Solskjaer at still being employed (via the Manchester Evening News). “I’ve been in contact and communicated with the club as I do all the time anyway.

“It’s been a long international break but it’s one that we’ve utilised to our benefit. We feel it’s been a good response from the players and we’re ready for the Watford game.”

Solskjaer was later pushed further on whether the speculation surrounding his position is having a negative effect on the club.

However, the Norwegian insisted he feels safe in the job and every facet of the club are all pulling in the same direction.

“Yeah, the players, the staff, myself, the club, we are working to one goal to improve, get better results.

“Fans are still supporting the team and the club. They’ve been through this period, backed the team through the rebuild.

“When you lose a game you’re always disappointed and under pressure. We’ve been communicating openly and honestly. There’s one game that matters and what goes on after that. This week has been really good for training.”

Solskjaer asked how he’ll right ship

Solskjaer was then asked to put his finger on what had gone wrong, and more importantly, how he’ll fix it.

While not getting into specifics, he did admit that several aspects have been “prioritised” in training during the international break.

“We’ve been through periods like this before,” added Solskjaer. “Our away form, we’ve just gone 30-odd games and lost one.

“Last season we turned it around and went on a run of 20-odd games and one defeat, that’s the kind of run we need to get back.

“This week we’ve prioritised a few things we have to improve on. Form and performances haven’t been good enough.

“We can do better, should do better and it’s down to performances on the day, human beings, sometimes you hit the post and it goes out, sometimes it goes in, that can affect the mood, atmosphere. We’ve got to focus on getting the start right.”

