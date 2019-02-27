Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not think Liverpool have what it takes to win the Premier League title – and reckons his Manchester United side have the edge over their great rivals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side moved back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday courtesy of their 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday, though the Reds manager bemoaned what many felt was a great chance to beat their rivals after they suffered four key first-half injuries.

However, despite being a point ahead of Manchester City, it is Pep Guardiola’s side who are clear favourites to win the title, and ahead of a key midweek programme, you can see our Predictions here.

However, Sunday’s draw could come come back to bite Liverpool hard when it comes to the crunch and The Sun claims the United manager picked the Merseysiders apart in his pre-match briefing and listed four reasons why Klopp’s side do not have what it takes to wrestle the Premier League title from City.

According to the paper, Solskjaer told his United stars that Liverpool:

Can play only on the counter-attack.

play only on the counter-attack. Fail to break teams down with a short passing game.

to break teams down with a short passing game. Lack creativity with no real playmaker – and are not effective unless they score first and face another offensive team.

creativity with no real playmaker – and are not effective unless they score first and face another offensive team. Are not as good as his United side.

A source is reported to have told the paper: “Ole was very blunt about Liverpool with his players and clearly believes they do not have enough to beat City to the title.

“He thinks they are very one dimensional, lacking creativity.

“He certainly has faith that his team are a better outfit.”

The result at Old Trafford appeared to gratify Solskjaer’s assessment too, with Liverpool unable to truly test United goalkeeper David De Gea with a performance of real resolution and determination.

United’s form since Solskjaer took charge – 11 wins, two draws and one defeat from 14 games – is better than Liverpool’s during that time, giving Solskjaer further justification in his reported claims.

However, he has a tough assignment on his hands to maintain their form on Wednesday night with the club without as many as 10 first-teamers for their trip to face Crystal Palace.

Lingard, Martial, Marcus Rashford, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Mata and Mason Greenwood are all out injured

“Valencia is a bit off because he did his calf again, he’s started running, but he’s still a few weeks off,” said Solskajer.

Solskjaer, who has confirmed some of the youth players will be involved in the squad.

“The kids are joining in [training] today. They’ll be involved in the squad,” added Solskajer. “Phil (Jones)was ill one of these days, so he’s been out for a little while as well with an illness.

“Luckily at centre-back there are quite a few fit ones, Bailly, Smalling and Lindelof, the three of them are ready.”