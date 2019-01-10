Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has delivered a major injury boost ahead of their game against Spurs.

The Red Devils face a tricky test on Sunday as they travel to Wembley looking to better the 3-0 drubbing they were given by Tottenham at Old Trafford in August.

“Very good, very good, we had four good days of training, so I think the boys enjoyed it, we put a few principles down and they worked hard and enjoy working hard,” Solskjaer said, when asked about the club’s training camp in Dubai.

The Norwegian then delivered a major boost for United fans, by revealing that Paul Pogba will be fit to face Spurs.

The Frenchman sat out the FA Cup third-round win against Reading last time out after sustaining a knock to to the back of his right leg following a challenge from Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey last week.

Pogba initially remained in Manchester to go undergo further treatment before joining his team-mates in Dubai for their warm-weather training camp this week.

“He looked ok towards the end so he’ll be fit. He did have some problems but came through the last couple of sessions well.”

On Marcos Rojo: “He’s gone back to Argentina for a while with his injury so how long is a piece of rope, it was right mentally for him to get away and come back fresh again.”

Solskjaer batted away speculation that this is United’s first real test under his tutelage.

“No we’ve had tests. Newcastle away was a test, the first game how everyone reacted away to Cardiff was a test, the second game, how crowd would affect is a test… You get tested every single game in the Premier League but of course this is against a top top side and if we want to get close to them and go past them we will need a good performance and a good result.”