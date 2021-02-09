Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer referenced the disappointing 3-3 draw with Everton when declaring his side must improve at one specific aspect of the game.

Man Utd advanced to the quarter finals of the FA Cup for the seventh consecutive year with a tight 1-0 victory over West Ham.

Extra time was required along with substitute appearances from regular attackers Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani.

But it was left to the unlikely source of Scott McTominay to provide the gamewinner with a goal that owed a lot to an inch-perfect layoff from Marcus Rashford.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Unlikely hero edges Man Utd through after West Ham force extra time

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Solskjaer stressed the need for Man Utd to be more clinical after saying: “I felt we dominated. I thought we were in complete control of the first half.

“In the second half it became more of a game. When it’s only one nil and we are wasteful, anything can happen to us – we knew that from the last game [Everton].

“It’s just about finishing the game off but we’re through. We’re in the hat and that’s what we wanted.

“I think we got about 15 to 17 shots in the end but we need to be more clinical. We should’ve finished the game off earlier and finished in 90 minutes but sometimes it doesn’t happen.

“We needed to have a good result and a good feeling after today because we were low after Everton game. It’s hard to take but they were really focused and did the job.

“Of course you want to win every game. We want to challenge and we want to go to the final. That’s what we’re here at Man United for.

“Sometimes you’re lucky with draw in the cup – we haven’t been that lucky – but obviously we move another step closer to the final.”

Regarding the contribution of matchwinner McTominay, Solskjaer concluded: “Scott used to be a striker and I think he finishes with authority.

“You see that he doesn’t mind being in those positions. He just smashed the ball into the net.”

Maguire cites Everton disappointment after “perfect” night

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire also spoke to the press, telling BBC Sport: “I thought the performance was good. We could have been a bit more clinical.

“They had a spell but we dealt with it a lot better than at the weekend and we felt we got the win we deserved in end.

“Last Saturday was tough – especially in the second half. We were so disappointed with conceding with the last kick.

“We showed great spirit and a good mentality to come back and perform. We know it’s a long season and tonight was perfect. It’s important to get through.”