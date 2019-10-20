Solskjaer denies he is not up to the task at Man Utd as he reveals plan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is up to the task at Manchester United despite the increasing pressure facing him.

United have struggled at the start of the season, and things won’t get any easier when they take on rivals and league leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

However, speaking before the game, Solskjaer vowed to Sky Sports that the pressure was not getting to him.

“I’ve never felt it [the United job] is too big for me,” he said. “I’m confident in what we’re trying to do and I’m confident in my staff.

“We do have a plan and we know that we’ve made some decisions that maybe in the short-term would harm us, but we know in the long-term will benefit us.

“But results are always the main thing and we can move forward quicker if we get results and performances.”

