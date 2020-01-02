Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to ditch Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this month, although the player’s exit will be far from simple.

Pogba was absent again as the Red Devils slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

The France international had been spotted at a charity football match in his home country days before the defeat, yet Solskjaer insisted the midfielder was sidelined by injury.

“He’s injured now and will probably need an operation on his injured foot,” the Norwegian said.

“So let’s see how long it takes for him to get back. It’s a big blow for us.”

But The Athletic states that Solskjaer would ideally cut Pogba loose if he had a better squad of players to pick from.

As things stand, United’s options in the middle of the park are incredibly thin, with Scott McTominay also sidelined at present – leaving Solskjaer to pick from Fred, Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira and youngster James Garner.

Fred and Matic both struggled during the defeat at The Emirates, while Pereira was also ineffective after coming off the bench.

It is claimed that United may even have to accept a lower price than they initially wanted to in order to get Pogba off the books.

They were quoting £160million for the World Cup winner only last summer, a figure that was enough to deter both Real Madrid and Pogba’s former club Juventus.

However, the report adds that United may have to now cash in on Pogba while they can and use the money to land a replacement.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not be drawn too much into Manchester United missing out on Erling Haaland – but did admit Borussia Dortmund were signing a “fantastic boy”.

After months of speculation linking the former RB Salzburg striker with a move to Old Trafford, Dortmund announced the capture of the 19-year-old on Sunday in one of the signings of the season.

The Norwegian has been in blistering form this season, having scored 28 goals in 22 games – including five hat-tricks – but has declared that he had little doubt that moving to the Bundesliga was the right career choice.

However, after giving his initial thoughts on missing out on Haaland and his attacking options prior to the clash at Arsenal, the United manager was asked once again after seeing his side draw a blank in a 2-0 defeat at Emirates Stadium.