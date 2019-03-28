Solskjaer determined to repay Man Utd fans after landing dream job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his delight at earning the permanent Manchester United job, claiming it is a ‘dream job’.

United have handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a three-year contract to make him their manager on a permanent basis, having won 14 of his 19 games in charge, reviving hopes of a top-four finish and unexpectedly guiding United to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Solskjaer, who scored 126 goals in 366 appearanes for United, was already a hero to fans as the man who scored the stoppage-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final to complete the treble.

And it is some of the those late-game heroics that Solskjaer has restored to United’s play, most notably with Marcus Rashford’s last-minute penalty securing their Champions League win over Paris St Germain at the start of the month.

After Mourinho was sacked following a 3-1 loss to Liverpool on December 16, Solskjaer initially arrived from Molde ‘on loan’ until the end of the season.

The Norwegian club had been adamant he would return to his job there with United poised to look elsewhere for a permanent boss, but Solskjaer’s results were impossible to ignore and former players had been queuing up to call for his appointment.

“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve,” he told ManUtd.com.

“It’s truly an honour. I think everyone knows, and I’ve spoken about it in the last few months, that this is the dream job for any football-interested man, especially anyone who has been involved with Man United.

“Being given the opportunity now to move the club forward, with all the potential there is, it’s fantastic.

On support from the fans: “I’ve always had it but I have to say the last few months have been absolutely crazy with the way they’ve taken to the players, to me and to the coaching staff. We’ve really appreciated that support and hopefully we can pay them back now.”