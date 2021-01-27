Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has outlined his plan for new winger arrivals Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri.

United signed the teenage pair in recent months, Pellistri arriving in October and Diallo earlier in January.

However, despite the duo only having one year between them, they are already on significantly different pathways.

Indeed, Solskjaer has previously said that 18-year-old Diallo would soon be ready to enter his first team. But he also confirmed in Tuesday’s press conference that Pellistri is likely to leave on loan before the transfer window closes.

Speaking about Diallo, Solskjaer said: “He can go inside and outside. He’ll get the time to prove that he is the one.

“Of course along the way we’ve got Mason [Greenwood], Marcus [Rashford] who’s played out there, Dan [James], Juan [Mata] so we’ve got options.

“Paul [Pogba] has played there but I think when you look at the squad and you look at Amad you think yeah, that’s probably where we’re going to work to fit you in.”

Solskjaer added that it will not too long until Diallo is involved, but fellow teenager Facundo Pellistri is likely to leave to get some much-needed first-team experience.

“There has been talks and there’s been quite a few clubs interested in Facundo to go out on loan and that’s maybe something we will let him do now,” Solskjaer said of the 19-year-old, who has yet to make his debut since leaving Penarol for £9m in October.

“He’s had a few games in the reserves. We want him to have regular football, of course, at a high level of course.

“With Amad, I think it’s a different scenario. He’s just come in, he’s going through a good training regime and training programme and he’s doing well.

“It won’t be too long, I feel, before I can bring him into the squad.”

Solskjaer opens up on arrival possibilities

While United are likely to ratify Pellistri’s exit, the Norwegian manager said he felt unsure whether any new arrivals would sign before Monday evening’s deadline.

“I wouldn’t think so, no,” he said. “I’d be surprised if we do any incomings.

“The squad is strong, it’s full of quality. I still need to leave players out for the squad at times.

“Bar something surprising happening, I wouldn’t think something will happen (in terms of) incomings, no.”

Meanwhile, in the first part of Tuesday’s press briefing, Solskjaer faced questions on Frank Lampard’s sacking at Chelsea.

