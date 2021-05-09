Solskjaer admits ‘difficult’ decision could end Man Utd star’s EL final hope

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that David de Gea may not play in the Europa League final showdown with Villarreal.

Such a proposition would have seemed a distant one in seasons gone by at the Old Trafford giants. However, Dean Henderson has now usurped the Spaniard and has become the firm Premier League No. 1. As such, De Gea has instead played in all four Europa League ties since the quarter-final first leg.

Still, the final of the competition poses different challenges in itself. There is no second leg in which to rectify a bad result, while a trophy ultimately awaits after victory.

As a result, Henderson could well get the nod in Gdansk on May 26, but Solskjaer insists that he has not decided who he will pick.

“I’ve got to make difficult decisions before the final – but I feel I’ve got to make very difficult decisions every time I pick a team,” the manager told reporters (via the Daily Mirror).

“We’re Man Utd and we should have competition for every single spot in the team.

“I’ve always got top quality players on the bench, whether it is centre-forward, right-wing, right-back, centre-midfield or keeper.

“I’ve said it so many times that I’m the luckiest manager in the world with the two keepers I’ve got.”

Reports claim that De Gea’s recent Premier League snub is a precursor to his departure in the summer transfer window.

For now, though, the Spain international hopes to make more history for United on what will be a special day in Poland.

United play their final on May 26, the same day that Solskjaer scored the winner in the Champions League final in 1999 to clinch his side the Treble.

Furthermore, club legend Sir Matt Busby was born on the same day 122 years ago.

Solskjaer aware of Man Utd memories

“It’s a very very good date for us,” Solskjaer said.

“Of course, from 1999, but I remember it is Sir Matt’s birthday as well.

“So it’s a special day for the club, it’s a special day for me and even though I’m not superstitious I hope it’s a good omen.

“That’s the responsibility and the trust the club have put in me – to get us up the table and into finals and then hopefully win trophies. We’ve had a long spell with no trophies, no finals, and now we’ve got a chance and I feel that the team is ready for it.”

