Solskjaer takes dim view of rising Man Utd criticism; warns of big reaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that while he can accept criticism for Wednesday’s defeat in Turkey, further questions over his side’s performances are unfair.

Two successive defeats have ramped up the pressure on Solskjaer to turn his side’s form around. Indeed, the Old Trafford gloom comes after recent big wins over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

But amid those results, United have drawn a lacklustre tie with Chelsea and lost to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.

The latest defeat in Istanbul was the biggest recent slight on Solskjaer, though, amid Demba Ba’s freak opener.

Speaking in Friday’s press conference, the manager admitted that his side deserved their defeat in Turkey.

“We had a very long and late flight back home so we were here early Thursday morning,” Solskjaer said. “Thursday was a day of tired minds and legs and we couldn’t do a lot.

“Today has been a bright sunny day in Manchester for a change and the boys are ready for a reaction. We’re all hurt, it’s never easy and never enjoyable when you lose two games on the bounce and you’ve got to react to it.

“We know Champions League games are difficult, you don’t mind when they outplay you but we gifted them the goals.”

However, Solskjaer also insisted that critics have made “too much” of the results against Arsenal and Chelsea.

Two results not a definitive guide

Asked if he still feels confident of delivering long-term success ahead of Saturday’s clash with Everton, the Norwegian said: “Yeah, why shouldn’t I be?

“If I don’t trust my belief and values and staffs quality and players’ quality, who else should? I don’t look at one or two results and fall like a house of cards.

“It’s a setback, definitely, there’s been too much made of not scoring against Arsenal and Chelsea. There’ve been nothing in those games and it’s not long ago we were the best thing since sliced bread against Leipzig and PSG.

“You have to have that belief, the club have been very positive and shown me their character and strong leadership. I’m looking to Saturday morning, that’s another matter we can talk about.”

United face a Toffees side who have also lost both their previous two games.