Solskjaer ‘directly’ pressing Man Utd to strike first of four new deals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “directly” putting the squeeze on Man Utd to make the first of four potential deals cited on a “list”, per a trusted source.

Perhaps Solskjaer’s greatest challenge this year will be keeping the plethora of attacking options he now possesses happy. The twin arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho have provided the Norwegian with arguably the Premier League’s most fearsome set of forwards.

Despite costing £73m, Sancho was rotated out of the squad as Man Utd secured a narrow 2-1 victory over West Ham on Sunday afternoon. Sancho was brought on off the bench, but it was Jesse Lingard who stole the show.

But of all the options at Solskjaer’s disposal, it appears Lingard is the most likely to follow Daniel James out of Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract. West Ham were known to have attempted to bring Lingard back on board this summer following his superb loan stint last season. They’ve been tipped to be among the suitors once more in January in what would likely spark a bidding war.

However, the player is understood to wish to remain at Man Utd and seeks to challenge for regular game-time.

And according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lingard may be given the platform to do just that. Romano tweeted Man Utd are in “direct contact” with Lingard and his father regarding a new deal.

The club are “still hoping to extend” Lingard’s deal after their opening proposal was rejected last week. Emphasising just how highly Lingard is thought of by Solskjaer, Romano stated the manager is “pushing directly” for a speedy resolution.

Should a breakthrough be made, three other deals could soon follow. Romano declared Lingard to be among a four-strong “contracts list” Man Utd are intent on resolving.

The other stars cited as being in line for renewals are Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.

Lingard urged to quit Man Utd

Meanwhile, Stan Collymore has urged Lingard to consider a move in January, should he not be given the chance to impress at Old Trafford.

When asked about Lingard’s situation and West Ham’s interest, Collymore said: “At 28, it’s now or never for Jesse Lingard at Manchester United.

“He should be given a chance to shine by Solskjaer over 10 to 15 games. If he can grasp that opportunity, then the team will be better for it. There are no questions about Lingard, who showed us last season with West Ham what he is capable of.

“So if Solskjaer doesn’t give him the same chance the others all get, he needs to sit down with his agents and see what’s on offer.

“I’d even be having a conversation about getting out this January if I were to find myself playing 20 minutes here and there and then missing games. The Hammers would take him in a heartbeat, as would others in England, Spain and Italy.”

