Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Dean Henderson is not in a desperate situation to get game time before the end of 2020.

The goalkeeper arrived back at Old Trafford this summer from his loan at Sheffield United with ambitious intentions.

But while he has pushed No 1 David de Gea for a starting role, he is yet to knock the Spaniard off his perch. Indeed, the Englishman has only played three times in all competitions this term.

Two of those matches have come in the Carabao Cup, with a further Champions League appearance. As such, one journalist raised the question of the goalkeeper’s realistic hopes of game time.

The reporter posed the scenario that, should De Gea play against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, Henderson may only have one more game before the end of 2020 – December’s Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Solskjaer said in response: “Dean wants to stay at Man Utd and play for Man Utd. I can’t see the logic in only one potential appearance left before Christmas. Do you know how many games we’ve got?”

After a short silence, the Norwegian added (via the Manchester Evening News): “So I disagree completely if tomorrow is a make-or-break game for Dean. Since he’s been back in, he’s [been] training really well, he’s maturing.

“He’s training with one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he’s got the potential to be one of the best in the world. It’s a great competition so I don’t buy that argument.

“Every position that you play for Man Utd, it’s your duty and your responsibility to make the coaches happy.”

Questions arise over Henderson future

The topic of Henderson’s future came up after media reports about the 23-year-old last weekend.

The Sun on Sunday claimed that the goalkeeper wants a loan move away from Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

What’s more, two Premier League sides, as well as Championship side Bournemouth, could show interest.

Read more…