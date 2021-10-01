‘Wow’ – Solskjaer in disbelief at Ronaldo story as Man Utd issue slammed

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has flatly rejected claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has ordered a tactical overhaul at the club.

A story from ESPN on Friday reported that, following his recent arrival, Ronaldo has directly influenced Solskjaer. The forward has reportedly persuaded his manager to get his players to pass the ball quicker.

That way, Ronaldo reportedly feels he can not only score more goals, but achieve a ratio of more than one goal per game – the marker he is at now.

Asked about the claims in Friday’s press conference, Solskjaer expressed his disbelief.

“”That is another one. Wow, what can you answer to that?” he said (via Twitter).

“What we speak about us, that is between us, but we haven’t had that discussion, put it that way.”

The story comes after claims from Gary Neville that United do not have a clear style of play.

Indeed, the former full-back said that his old side look like a “group of individuals” winning games in moments.

Whether it came down to teamwork or individual brilliance on two counts, Ronaldo struck the winner against Villarreal with the help of substitute Jesse Lingard.

But Solskjaer added of the 36-year-old: “He has had a great impact on and off the pitch.

“Five goals in five games at his age says everything. You’ve got to manage him, he’s a very good example for everyone. Long may it continue.”

Solskjaer slams Man Utd schedule

United now make the short turnaround from playing on Wednesday evening before the following Saturday lunchtime.

Everton are the next visitors to Old Trafford, following Aston Villa’s 1-0 win there last weekend.

According to Solskjaer, the decision to put his side’s match in the first television slot of the weekend lacks common sense.

“No explanation… well it’s TV,” the manger said when asked if he had been consulted about the schedule.

“It’s absolutely no common sense at all. We had the same scenario last year when we were in Turkey, came back and played Everton, so of course the players are not going to let that happen.

“Us and Chelsea played Wednesday night. We could have easily played Sunday and the Liverpool, [Manchester] City game (Sunday, 4.30pm kick-off) should have been a Saturday one.

“So common sense might not be so common, unfortunately.”

United beat Everton 3-1 after facing Istanbul Basaksehir last season and after the match, Solskjaer took aim at the footballing authorities for the short turnaround.

