Solskjaer discusses ins and outs at Man Utd as deadline day looms

Caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not expecting any Manchester United exits before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Thursday brings the end of the transfer window and speculation over many players, with Antonio Valencia and Andreas Pereira among those linked with a move.

Matteo Darmian has been the subject of the most intense speculation as talk of a return to Italy continues, but caretaker manager Solskjaer does not expect any major departures.

“At the moment I can see everyone staying at the club because no deals have been done with anyone, I think,” he said.

“But then again there are still a few more days, but I’m not too involved in the negotiations.

“So whatever happens, happens, but it’ll be good to get the window closed so we can just focus on matters, the squad and improving the ones who stay here.”