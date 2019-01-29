Solskjaer dissects Man Utd late show after winning run ends

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the character of his players after they came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Burnley at Old Trafford.

Ashley Barnes gave the visitors the lead just after the break when he lashed home, before Chris Wood stunned Old Trafford with a header with nine minutes to go.

United pulled a goal back when Paul Pogba swept home a penalty after Jeff Hendrick pulled back Jesse Lingard in the area.

And just when it looked like the bubble was about to burst for Solskjaer, the unlikely figure of Victor Lindelof popped up to smash home from a tight angle and earn what looked like an unlikely draw.

Afterwards Solskjaer, reflecting on a dramatic comeback, told MUTV: “That’s Manchester United, we know we could have performed better in first 60/70 mins the reaction was brill to get two goals after 87 mins is great and testament to everyone’s character, never give up at this club.

“You need to find a way, you have to different way to break teams down, the decision making could have been better at times they wanted us to cross the ball, when we started playing our way in to the box I thought we started to look dangerous Juan made some good runs and Ash down the side started creating almost chances.

“I thought we could have got the third too, we never get up that’s the DNA here disappointed we didn’t get the three points but happy with the reaction after going 2-0 down. I wonder who taught TH to take his time like that, made some fantastic saves he deserves all the accolades he gets.

“Of course as soon as you lose that’s hard, but we got a point we need to learn from this have to be able to handle not winning games too, on to Leicester now.”

