Solskjaer sets dressing room record straight over recent damaging result

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that his dressing room is more “stable” than it seems amid a recent downturn in results.

The Red Devils stormed to the top of the Premier League table at the turn of the year with a 13-match unbeaten run.

However, they have since won only one of five matches, a run which includes three draws.

Indeed, the 3-3 stalemate with Everton proved to be a particularly difficult result; United took the lead twice but squandered their advantage on both occasions.

In any case, the pressure of Solskjaer’s contract running out next summer also hangs over the club’s head. But Solskjaer says he has not yet discussed his plans.

The Norwegian told VG: “I have not thought about that, and we have not discussed it at all. I am just focusing on doing my job and part of the job is to stabilise things.

“We have a job to do in order to find consistency on the pitch. Outside the pitch it is still a crisis if you lose a game.

“If you concede a goal in stoppage time against Everton, it still creates big headlines. That can happen in football.

“But on the inside it is more stable. We feel like we are on our way towards what we sat down and discussed, what we planned.

“I know that there has been a lot of criticism and discussions about one thing or another, but if you first set a course, then I at least have so much faith in myself that I do not waver too much.”

United struggled again against West Brom on Sunday, when they drew 1-1.

The Baggies took the lead before Bruno Fernandes equalised. However, the visitors could not find a winner.

