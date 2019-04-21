Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has strongly indicated that time is running out for Alexis Sanchez and other players struggling to shine as he looks to restore Manchester United to the top this summer.

Sanchez enjoyed three impressive seasons at Arsenal before joining the Red Devils in January 2018 in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

United fans were initially delighted with the arrival of the Chilean, but Sanchez has really struggled to adapt to his new surroundings – scoring just five goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

The player returned from a six-week knee injury lay-off in midweek but appears to be a long way down Solskjaer’s thinking after he was left on the bench for Sunday’s trip to face Everton at Goodison Park.

And amid claims that Solskjaer has already decided to move the Chilean on this summer, the Norwegian warned Sanchez and the rest of the United squad that the club will not carry players going forwards.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Solskjaer admitted he has a tough job on his hands to rebuild the club, and said: “As a club we cannot carry players.



“Everyone has to take ownership, keep improving, show that hunger that you want to get better individually and as a team.

“I’m not just talking about Alexis (Sanchez). Everyone is under the same demands. But if we are talking about Alexis, he hasn’t been lucky with injuries.

“Since I came in, he’s had two long-term injuries and that hasn’t been beneficial to him. Some other players have had injuries as well. But I see the characters we have. I am looking at who we should keep, who we should move on.

“Alexis has got a fantastic talent when he’s at his best level. Now we want him performing for us.”

Solskjaer is expected to oversee a major overhaul of United’s squad this summer, with as many as six players being tipped to leave, although the Norwegian is still hopeful of getting David de Gea to pen a new contract at Old Trafford.

Sanchez’s hopes of actually saving his United career were dealt a blow last month after he suffered a serious knee injury – although the attacker is still convinced he can still help bring silverware to the club.

He said last month: “I want to keep showing my love for football. I know what I can do. I have belief in my ability.

“United are such an important club, not only in England but on a global level, and I would love to help bring a trophy to the supporters.

“Obviously, I want to make the United fans really happy. I want to score goals. I want to bring them joy. I want to win silverware.

“When we lost last year’s FA Cup final to Chelsea, I was not happy. Not happy at all. In fact, I was sad because I just wanted to make our wonderful supporters happy.

“When I was younger, I liked United. I swear. As a small child I liked United, I really liked them and I want to show this and bring the people joy because, obviously, I want to win.”

