Solskjaer drops Man Utd future hint after surprise FA Cup exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he is not looking further than the summer after Manchester United produced the worst display of his tenure.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-1 at Wolves in the FA Cup quarter-finals, suffering their second defeat in a row after the league defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

United are now out of the cup and only have the Champions League and a top-four spot in the Premier League to play for.

Solskjaer’s men will take on Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and are not guaranteed a top-four finish this term either, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal also battling for two spots.

The Norwegian is still expected to be handed the United reins on a full-time basis, but he admits that he is not looking that far ahead after the disappointment at Molineux.

“Some of the players go away with the national teams and they’ll enjoy the break. We’ve got to go again,” he said in the Sunday Express.

“We’ve had a great run and now we’ve had two defeats.

“Against Arsenal we just couldn’t score and today was poor – the poorest we’ve played.

“I’m here until the summer, we’ve got loads to play for in the league and the Champions League.”