Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoed Jurgen Klopp in questioning the Premier League’s new refereeing approach, following the draw with Southampton.

After criticism last season for disruption caused by the number of fouls, the English top flight has adjusted. As such, referees now let more challenges go in a bid to let matches flow. However, the new approach has caused a stir of its own; Liverpool manager Klopp slammed the lack of punishment for Burnley on Saturday.

Speaking after Sunday’s 1-1 draw at St Mary’s, Solskjaer felt United were similarly hard done to.

He said (via Twitter): “A couple of them were fouls when I played!

“You know what they are going to do, kick our players, and there are quite a few fouls the referee has let go. If that is the way they want to go, we will get injuries.”

One such debate point happened in the build-up to Southampton’s opening goal. Jack Stephens tackled Bruno Fernandes and Sky Sports‘ pundits disagreed on the absence of Craig Pawson’s whistle.

“When they scored, it was pretty much out of nowhere,” Solskjaer added. “Foul, 100 per cent. Football can’t go from one extreme to the other and he [Stephens] goes straight through Bruno’s hip with his arm and his hips. So that’s a foul, but we should react better anyway.”

Despite Solskjaer’s frustrations, his side did not do enough to warrant a win on the south coast.

Indeed, Southampton frustrated their opponents and took the lead after 30 minutes. Che Adams’ shot deflected off Fred – who was later credited for an own goal against the run of play.

Mason Greenwood netted after 55 minutes and Solskjaer insisted he thought his side were back on track.

Asked about the contents of his half-time team talk, the Norwegian said: “We need to sharpen up, more urgency, still keep believing in ourselves.

“We played some very good football until we scored and maybe for another five minutes.

“But after that we were sloppy, maybe because of tiredness. We gifted them a couple of chances and we could have lost it.

“The next five, six, seven minutes I thought ‘Yeah, this is good’. We created chances, they had a couple of blocks and we did have opportunities. I always believe in these players, I always do.”

Man Utd looking to regroup

United return to action next Sunday when travelling to Molineux to face Wolves.

Solskjaer said another week of training will allow players to gain further fitness. Jadon Sancho made another substitute appearance, but fellow new signing Raphael Varane did not come off the bench.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial struggled in his second appearance since a knee injury.

“It’s a point from a losing position, but still we want two more in every single game,” Solskjaer said.

“Now it’s about working on fitness, a couple of other issues we need to sort and then we should be ready for Wolverhampton.”