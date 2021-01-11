Solskjaer names Man Utd man raring to go; reveals triple injury update

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Edinson Cavani is “ready to go” after serving his three-match suspension.

The Uruguayan received a three-match ban from the FA on New Year’s Eve over a social media post.

As such, he missed the victories over Aston Villa and Watford, as well as the Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Speaking in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, however, Solskjaer backed Cavani to resume the form he had shown prior to his absence.

“Edinson has trained well when he’s been banned. He’s had a couple days off, he is ready to go,” the manager said (via the Manchester Evening News).

“He gives us a different option. I’m glad to have him back, that’s why we brought him in. He’s contributed so far.

“He’ll be really important for us until the end of the season.”

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Burnley, Solskjaer also revealed that Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are all in contention to play.

Lindelof has struggled with back problems, while Bailly and Pogba encountered problems against Watford.

“All of them trained today,” the manager added. “Paul and Eric didn’t do all of it but Luke and Victor did, so I’ve got a decent amount of players to pick from.

“Let’s see with Paul and Eric how they are tomorrow.”

United can move above Liverpool at the Premier League summit with at least a draw at Turf Moor.

But Solskjaer insisted that nobody will remember the makeup of the table in the middle of January, as the Red Devils continue to be tipped for title success.

Solskjaer bats off table reminder

“We’re better off this season than we were at this stage last season. We’ve played better football, won more games. Nobody remembers who’s top on January 12th but we’re progressing,” he said.

“We’re improving. It’s been since Sir Alex left [that United challenged]. we’ve been second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth seventh so it’s up to us to establish ourselves among the top four.

“We’ve only been there three times since Sir Alex left. It’s a different ball game to when I was a player, we were disappointed if we didn’t win the league.

“But now so many teams consider themselves candidates.”

Following Tuesday’s clash, United face Liverpool at Anfield. As such, they could potentially be six points clear of the champions by the end of the week.

