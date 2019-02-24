Solskjaer: Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong for Man Utd

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was happy with the way his side coped given their injury troubles in their 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

The visitors failed to capitalise on United’s extraordinary string of injury setbacks but Sunday’s intense goalless draw was enough to see Jurgen Klopp’s men return to the Premier League summit.

The latest battle between English football’s two most successful clubs was a typically tense affair as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s in-form side looked to bolster their top-four chances and give their title-chasing rivals a bloody nose.

United’s trio of first-half injuries gave Liverpool the upper hand, yet the visitors failed to exploit those issues and had to make do with a 0-0 draw that puts them a point ahead of Manchester City and in control of the title race.

“Everything that could have gone wrong in the first half went wrong,” Solskjaer told the BBC.

“We had four injuries – we had to keep Marcus Rashford on – it seemed like it was going to be a tough afternoon.

“I can’t remember Liverpool having a chance. Even though they had possession, I can’t remember David de Gea making a save.

“Scott McTominay was excellent. When they need a goal and they take Mohamed Salah off you know Luke Shaw has played a good game.”

