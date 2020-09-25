Solskjaer excited, as he hints Man Utd man facing axe for resurgent star

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that he could look to bring defender Eric Bailly back into the team alongside Harry Maguire.

Solskjaer has opted to partner Victor Lindelof alongside captain Maguire for much of his Old Trafford tenure.

However, he has had limited options at centre-back, with Bailly suffering from long-term injury problems. The Ivory Coast international only made 12 appearances towards the end of last season after knee surgery.

But Solskjaer confirmed in his latest press conference that Bailly is raring to go ahead of Saturday’s clash with Brighton.

“I think last season proved to us how we can defend at our best,” the United boss told reporters.

“Last week wasn’t fantastic, we conceded sloppy goals but I think our defensive record from last season with Eric and Harry shows how good a partnership they were.

“Eric is fit again, a big big plus and we’re looking forward to seeing him develop and play more games. We’ve been waiting him to be fit and play more regularly.”

United head into Saturday’s clash off the back of a dismal 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace. Solskjaer insisted his side need to show more creativity if they are to overcome the Seagulls.

“I wasn’t happy with the game against Palace, we weren’t ready to play at the intensity we needed. The runs weren’t there,” he said.

“After the restart in June and July we took big, big strides. Palace was a very disappointing one, but I am still confident.

“We need more imagination (than last week) that is for sure.”

United to meet Brighton twice in a week

In fact, United will face Graham Potter’s side again next week in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Solskjaer, though, is only focusing on Saturday’s Premier League clash between the sides. The Red Devils ran out 3-0 winners over the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium in June.

Asked about the double meeting, Solskjaer said: “It happened to us last year with Wolves as well. We have to take one game at a time, Premier League first and all our focus is on that one.

“We had a bad start last week, we want to kick on and play a better game, we played them after the restart and have good memories from that game. Hopefully we can show something like (that).”

